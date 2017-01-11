2 men sentenced to prison for 2016 armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Two Jackson men are sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for a 2016 armed carjacking.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Davis, 20-year-old Gregory Hines and 19-year-old Deontra Deon Paige pleaded guilty.

The carjacking happened at a Jackson home on February 6, 2016. The victims, a husband and wife, had arrived home when the wife decided to retrieve her Bible from their vehicle. As she attempted to do so, the defendants approached her with firearms.

The defendants ordered her out of the vehicle and demanded the keys. The husband located the keys and tossed them to the defendants. The defendants left in the vehicle where Jackson Police Department officers subsequently apprehended them in the drive thru of the Burger King restaurant on Terry Road in Jackson. Jackson Police Department officers were able to locate the weapons used in the carjacking.

Hines and Paige’s 60 months’ terms of their prison sentences will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. They were both ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $1,500.