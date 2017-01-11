2017 Metro Jackson Heart Ball

By Published:
heart-ball

Join us for an unforgettable evening of hope and entertainment. Each year, community members, medical professionals and corporate leaders come together to celebrate the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association.

Last year, our Heart Ball campaign raised just over $71 million nation-wide, allowing us to fund life-saving research and prevention programs in our community and across the country. Contributions received go far in supporting cardiovascular research, professional and community education, and advocacy efforts. Our mission drives everything we do.

Friday, January 27, 2017
6:00pm – 11:00pm

Country Club of Jackson
345 St Andrews Drive
Jackson, Mississippi 39211

General Inquiries
Jordan Walker
jordan.walker@heart.org
(601) 321-1215

Event Sponsorship Inquiries
Cambi Burnham
cambi.burnham@heart.org
(601) 321-1214

