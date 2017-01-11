Authorities in Lexington investigate night club shooting

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lexington Police are investigating a night club shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Robert Kirkland, the shooting happened at Club Turn Up on Highway 12. One person injured.

Officers said they do have person of interest in the case. They also believe the victim knows the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident, contact the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.

