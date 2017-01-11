Authorities in Lexington investigate night club shooting

By Published:
Nightclub Shooting Investigation

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lexington Police are investigating a night club shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to Police Chief Robert Kirkland, the shooting happened at Club Turn Up on Highway 12. One person injured.

Officers said they do have person of interest in the case. They also believe the victim knows the shooter.

Anyone with information about the incident, contact the Holmes County Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099.

You can access the extended and hourly forecasts for your area by visiting the Weather page at WJTV.com or by downloading the WJTV Weather App for your telephone or mobile device.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s