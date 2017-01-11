Britain’s Sky Arts trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, actor Joseph Fiennes attends AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Risen" in New York. Fiennes has been cast in Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel, "The Handmaid's Tale." Sky Arts released a trailer of its upcoming "Urban Myths" series on Jan. 11, 2017, which will feature one episode with Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file photo, actor Joseph Fiennes attends AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film, "Risen" in New York. Fiennes has been cast in Hulu's adaptation of Margaret Atwood's award-winning novel, "The Handmaid's Tale." Sky Arts released a trailer of its upcoming "Urban Myths" series on Jan. 11, 2017, which will feature one episode with Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) A British TV network has offered the first glimpse of actor Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson in an upcoming comedy series.

Sky Arts has released a trailer for its upcoming “Urban Myths” series, which it says looks at “remarkable stories from well-known historical, artistic and cultural figures, which may or may not have happened in real life.”

FILE PHOTO Stockard Channing, nominated for best actress in a drama series for her work on "The West Wing," arrives at the 10th annual Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2004 in Los Angeles. (AP Photos/Mark J. Terrill)
FILE PHOTO Stockard Channing, nominated for best actress in a drama series for her work on “The West Wing,” arrives at the 10th annual Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday, Feb. 22, 2004 in Los Angeles. (AP Photos/Mark J. Terrill)

Fiennes is shown in the preview wearing Jackson’s signature hat while seated in a car driven by Elizabeth Taylor, who is played by Stockard Channing. The network says one episode will detail a supposed road trip taken by Jackson, Taylor and Marlon Brando in 2001.

The casting of Fiennes, who is white, as Jackson was criticized when it was announced. Fiennes defended himself to The Associated Press last year, saying the project doesn’t promote stereotyping.

FILE PHOTO Elizabeth Taylor arrives with her friend Michael Jackson at the Pantages Theater in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 16, 1997, prior to the start of a birthday celebration for Taylor. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
FILE PHOTO Elizabeth Taylor arrives with her friend Michael Jackson at the Pantages Theater in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 16, 1997, prior to the start of a birthday celebration for Taylor. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s