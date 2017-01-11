Clinton Police identify suspect wanted for shooting 17-year-old

Related Coverage Clinton Police seeking info in shooting investigation that left 17-year-old injured

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton police have identified the suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that happened last week.

Police were looking for someone who goes by the name of “Southside Dee.” Authorities said he was positively identified as 17-year-old Ladarien Tyrese Jones. He should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

On January 2, a 17-year-old was robbed in the early morning hours. Police said the victim set up a transaction through the internet, to sell a firearm to someone who goes by the name of “Southside Dee”.

During the transaction, we’re told that the suspect stole the gun from the victim, shot the victim in the abdomen and left the scene with the gun.

Jones is known to frequent the Oakview Drive, Woodell Drive, Cooper Road area of South Jackson.

Clinton police are asking residents to contact local law enforcement if they see Jones.