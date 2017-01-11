CVS Pharmacy robbed in Olive Branch

By Published:

Olive Branch CVS Pharmacy Robbery

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WJTV) — Three people robbed a CVS Pharmacy in Olive Branch Tuesday night, police said.

Surveillance videos show one of the suspects armed with a shotgun. Police said the other two robbers had handguns.

Two of them left the s tore through the front door while the third suspect went out of an emergency exit at the back of the building.  Witnesses saw the suspects leave in a white Lincoln Town Car taht was parked near the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery, contact police at 662-895-4111 or the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429- TIPS.

 

