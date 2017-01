HINDS CO., Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing mother and child.

The photo above is 32-year-old Kristin Meador.

They are also looking for her 8-month-old son Ashton.

The two were last seen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. on Cherry Hill Drive in South Jackson.

She was driving a 2012 Grey Nissan Altima.

If you have any information, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-974-2900.