Home of Medgar Evers named national historic landmark

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of the Interior announced 24 new national historic landmarks, listing the home of Medgar and Myrlie Evers as one of them.

Evers was assassinated on June 12, 1968 in the carport at his home in Jackson.

The National Historic Landmarks Program recognizes historic properties of exceptional value to the nation and promotes the preservation efforts of them.

“These 24 new designations depict different threads of the American story that have been told through activism, architecture, music, and religious observance,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell . “Their designation ensures future generations have the ability to learn from the past as we preserve and protect the historic value of these properties and the more than 2,500 other landmarks nationwide.”

Evers and his wife were black activists who contributed to the Civil Rights Movement on a national scale.

Properties designated as National Historic Landmarks are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

“As the National Park Service kicks off its second century of stewardship of America’s natural and historic treasures, we look forward to connecting new generations of Americans to the places and stories recognized as National Historic Landmarks today,” said National Park Service Acting Director Michael T. Reynolds.

