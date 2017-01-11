Jackson man puts out sandbags to keep water from line break out of his home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sandbags line Euclid Avenue in Jackson.

A water main break happened in that area Monday.

Someone living nearby started adding bags of gravel and then called the City of Jackson to notify officials of the problem.

Ruffin Lowry added sandbags because he said the water made it up to his front door.

“Basically this water was coming down here and emptying down my driveway and also on the sidewalk, and it just followed the sidewalk and went right down to my front door and was basically lapping up on the thresholds of my house,” he said.

WJTV reached out to the city about the issue. We’re told that the Pubilc Works Department would be notified and repairs would be scheduled. Lowry said city officials told him they would be out by the end of the week.