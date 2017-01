JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened on Belvedere Drive.

They believe it stemmed from some sort of fight.

Police say preliminary investigation shows two of the victims shot each other, wounding a third person.

WJTV has a crew on the way to the scene.

We will update information as soon as it becomes available.