JPD investigates after Downtown Snack Shop glass door shattered

Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV
Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A Jackson business appears to have been broken into overnight.

Police are investigating after glass on the door was shattered at the Downtown Snack Shop located at 205 East Capitol Street.

WJTV’s Natay Holmes reports that security is scouting the perimeter of the building.  WJTV is working with authorities to find out exactly what happened.

 

 

The building is scheduled to open at 8:00am.  There is no word yet as to whether a burglary occurred.

 

 

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

