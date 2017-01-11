JPD investigates after Downtown Snack Shop glass door shattered

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A Jackson business appears to have been broken into overnight.
Downtown Snack Shop in Jackson, Mississippi 01112017
Downtown Snack Shop in Jackson, Mississippi 01112017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Downtown Snack Shop in Jackson, Mississippi 01112017
-
Deer at Clinton Christian Academy 01102017
-
Hinds County drug bust on I-20
-
Hinds County drug bust on I-20
-
Naturalization Ceremony
-
Yazoo City man wanted for Kentucky robberies
-
Debbie Reynolds
-
Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
-
Clinton Dollar General
-
US President Barack Obama and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
Police are investigating after glass on the door was shattered at the Downtown Snack Shop located at 205 East Capitol Street.
WJTV’s Natay Holmes reports that security is scouting the perimeter of the building. WJTV is working with authorities to find out exactly what happened.
Police respond to Capitol St after front door is shattered to Downtown Snack Shop. Live report at 6/6:30am @WJTV pic.twitter.com/eTQpzQjlyd
— Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) January 11, 2017
The building is scheduled to open at 8:00am. There is no word yet as to whether a burglary occurred.
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.