JPD investigating carjacking on State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are investigating a carjacking that happened on State Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to police,  someone armed with a gun took a black Ford Mustang with white racing stripes. The car has a Rankin County license plate RER 631.

The victim was not injured.

Police said a second suspect was in a stolen black Nissan Murano. The Murano has the license plate WBJ 080.

Officers found the Murano at a South Jackson apartment complex. They also said the two suspects were seen leaving there the black Mustang.

Anyone with information about the incident, contact police.

