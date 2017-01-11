JPD investigating carjacking on State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police are investigating a carjacking that happened on State Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, someone armed with a gun took a black Ford Mustang with white racing stripes. The car has a Rankin County license plate RER 631.
The victim was not injured.
Police said a second suspect was in a stolen black Nissan Murano. The Murano has the license plate WBJ 080.
Officers found the Murano at a South Jackson apartment complex. They also said the two suspects were seen leaving there the black Mustang.
Anyone with information about the incident, contact police.