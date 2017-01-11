Madison teacher receives Milken Educator Award

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and First Lady Deborah Bryant honored a Madison teacher Wednesday after she won the Milken Educator Award.

First-grade teacher Allison Ruhl was presented with a $25,000 check during an all-school assembly at Madison Station Elementary’s cafeteria. She was given the awaded because of her successful strategies in curriculum development that cultivate young minds from below-grade to above-grade levels.

The announcement came as a surprise to Ruhl. Joining the Bryants were Milken Educator Awards Senior Vice President Dr. Jane Foley, Mississippi State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey M. Wright and Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ronnie McGehee, as well as previous Milken Educator recipients.

Ruhl is among up to 35 honorees who will receive the recognition nationwide for 2016-17. She is the first recipient in Madison County Schools to receive the Milken Educator Award, and the only awardee this year in Mississippi.

“I am extremely proud of Ms. Ruhl for winning the Milken Educator Award this year and representing the state of Mississippi so well,” said Governor Bryant. “She is an extraordinary teacher and is very deserving of this honor. Her level of dedication for her students and parents is of the highest level.”

“Ms. Ruhl has done an exceptional job of serving her students and her school,” said Dr. Wright. “She is a wonderful example of our dedicated educators who work tirelessly to help students succeed. Her students, school and community should be proud of this accomplishment.”

Teachers make our classrooms the place where the rubber meets the road. Congratulations to Ms. Ruhl on her well-deserved award. pic.twitter.com/LtefwCzDEe — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 11, 2017