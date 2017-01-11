McComb man charged after child dies from being hit by vehicle

By Published:
police lights

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb Police charged a man in the accident that killed a 22-month-old and injured her mom.

According to police, 28-year-old Jonathan McCaskill was arrested Wednesday and charged with homicide.

Lt. Michael Roberts said Erin Jeanson was crossing the intersection with her husband Stephen and pulling a stroller with their daughter Noell inside of it.

Erin and Noell were hit by McCaskill’s vehicle on 7th Street. He was traveling east on Pennsylvania Ave when he made a left onto 7th St and hit the victims.
Noell’s mom was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Noell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

McCaskill is being held at the Pike County Detention Center. His bond has been set at 50,000 pending a preliminary hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.

