MDOT raising awareness about human trafficking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Mississippi Department of Transportation is joining agencies across the state and country to recognize January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center reported 40 cases of some form of human trafficking in Mississippi in 2016 and 5,748 cases of human trafficking in the U.S.

MDOT said human trafficking continues to be among the fastest-growing crimes nationwide. Many government agencies are stepping forward to enhance awareness of issues and implementing methods to combat this increasing problem.

“With Mississippi having over 150 cases of human trafficking reported since 2007, it is absolutely critical that MDOT’s Office of Enforcement partner with these organizations to further train our officers on ways we can combat this increasing issue and uncover these victims,” said Chief Willie Huff, MDOT Office of Enforcement director. “Like other enforcement agencies across the country, MDOT recognizes that members of the trucking industry are an invaluable asset in the fight against this heinous crime.”

To report information about a potential trafficking situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888. Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking.