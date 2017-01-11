Medgar Evers House Named National Historic Landmark

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson home where Civil Rights Leader Medgar Evers was gunned down is now a National Historic Landmark.

The home where Evers was shot and killed is still standing in Jackson.

It is a treasure nestled in a west Jackson neighborhood, it’s the former family home of Evers now owned by Tougaloo college.

“There is more people that know about Medgar than you would think people from out of the country, even out of state there are other monuments historic sites there are schools named for Medgar,” Curator, Minnie White Watson said.

On the eve of a Civil Rights protest June 12, 1963 Evers was gunned down in his drive way, just feet away from the side door he used to enter his home.

“You know somebody is willing to give up their life simply for trying to make things better and different for you to have the same advantages that everybody else has that’s very important for our kids to know,” Watson said.

Wednesday the Evers home was announced as one of 24 historic properties by the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.

“We’re proud to know that someone thinks enough of him to continue remember the price he paid so we can be free and equal,” Charles Evers said of his brother. “We haven’t quite made it there yet, but we’re on our way.”

“We are so happy that National Park Service is coming in to take it over because we know they will do wonders for it things that Tougaloo college was unable to do,” Watson explained.

Tougaloo College has been financing the operation of the Evers home, through donations and grants they’ve been able to keep the museum open for tours year round.

“Last year we had over 5,200 people to come through here a lot of the people are from out of the country of course out of state,” Watson said.

The National Park service will provide technical assistance, recognition and funding to preserve the Evers home.

“They will come in and hopefully it will become a part again of the school curriculums it’s important that we know who our heros are who set the path for us, who paved the way for us it’s important for our young people to know that,” Watson said.

Tours are given by appointment, Monday through Friday, 9:00am-4:00pm; and Saturday, 9:00am-1:00pm.

To schedule a tour call 601-977-7839 or 601-278-5975. You may also email mwatson@tougaloo.edu

For more information on the announcement of the historic landmark, https://www.doi.gov/pressreleases/interior-department-announces-24-new-national-historic-landmarks