President makes final address

CHICAGO (AP) – President Barack Obama says in his farewell address that in 10 days the world will witness the peaceful transfer of power to a new president, drawing some jeers ahead of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Obama says he committed to Trump that his administration would “ensure the smoothest possible transition” just as his predecessor, President George W. Bush, did for him.

The outgoing president says in Chicago “it’s up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face.”

Obama says the nation’s politics need to reflect “the decency” of the American people.