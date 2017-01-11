Rankin County School Leaders Approve Bond Proposal

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin county school leaders are one step closer to getting the money needed to improve the school district.

On Wednesday morning school leaders voted unanimously to approve the guidelines laid out in this $178.5 million bond proposal.

“this bond issue does address our safety and security our classrooms, it addresses science labs, multipurpose buildings, fine arts facilities,” Rankin County School Superintendent, Sue Townsend said.

It’s been 16 years since voters approved a bond issue.

Superintendent Sue Townsend says they have several mechanical and electrical updates that need to be done. Those include security cameras, intercoms and fire alarms.

“One of the big things is equity. We have 8 very different zones in the Rankin County School District. We are the third largest district in the state and with the 8 different zones you hear different things,” she continued.

Townsend wants voters to know that this proposal could benefit all Rankin County residents. She says the passing of a bond issue would increase property value.

“Businesses move into a county because of their great schools, that’s one of the questions they ask before they move, is when is the last time you passed a bond issue, it’s one of the questions on their forms that they fill out,” Townsend explained.

So what does this mean for Rankin County homeowners. It means paying an estimated tax increase of about $50 a year for a $100,000 home.

Rankin County residents will vote on the tax increase on march 7th.