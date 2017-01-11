Police: Rankin County traffic stop uncovers 40 pounds of marijuana

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Two women are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on I-20 near Pelahatchie this morning.

Sheriff Bryan Bailey says that Rankin County Interstate Interdiction Task Force Deputy John Johnson of the Pearl Police Department stopped the driver of a white Chrysler Sebring at approximately 12:35am on January 11, 2017. The deputy, he says, suspected that there were drugs inside the vehicle.

A written release issued by the department reads as follows:

“A consensual search of the vehicle revealed approximately 40 pounds of marijuana hidden in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Jennifer SANTANA and passenger as Claudia CASTANEDA were arrested and transported to the Rankin County Jail and charged with Trafficking of Marijuana. District Attorney Michael Guest will bring the pair before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel for an initial appearance. The retail value of the marijuana is estimated to be one hundred thousand dollars. No Bond has been set at this time.”

More information is expected to be released following the initial appearance.

