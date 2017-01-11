Teen shot, killed in Lexington; Police searching for shooter

By Published: Updated:
Shooting Investigation2

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lexington Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old.

According to Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirkland, officers received a call around 2:30 a.m. that there was a man lying dead on Carrollton Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the teen’s body.

They are still looking for the shooter.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the police department with the investigation.

Get the latest news and weather for Central Mississippi by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your telephone or mobile device.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s