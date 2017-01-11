Teen shot, killed in Lexington; Police searching for shooter

LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Lexington Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old.

According to Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirkland, officers received a call around 2:30 a.m. that there was a man lying dead on Carrollton Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the teen’s body.

They are still looking for the shooter.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting the police department with the investigation.

