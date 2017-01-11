Victim of November shooting dies in hospital; Suspect’s charge upgraded to murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Charges for a man accused in a November shooting at the Greenbriar Apartments have been upgraded to murder.
According to police, the victim, 31-year-old Thomas Watts, Jr. died at the hospital Tuesday. He was shot November 21 in the head at the Greenbriar Apartments.
Investigators named 22-year-old Curtis Hampton as a suspect in the case; He turned himself in to authorities a few days after the shooting.
He was charged with aggravated assault. That charge has now been upgraded to murder.
The victim was in very critical condition after the shooting occurred.
JPD said this would be the 69th homicide for 2016. He is currently in jail.