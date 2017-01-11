What’s Working: The book ‘100 Things to Do in Jackson, Mississippi Before You Die’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Looking for fun and interesting things to do in the Capital City, that won’t cost you an arm and leg?

Author Natalie West has more than a few ideas. Think of her book ‘100 Things to Do in Jackson, Mississippi Before You Die’ as reference material.

Some of the things you know, like Pepsi Pops or the St. Paddy’s Day Parade. Others might be a little off your radar. All of them are worth a little of your time and unique to Jackson, Mississippi.

We caught up with Natalie West on an overcast January morning, at Lefleur’s Bluff State Park. If you’re keeping track, that’s on page 91 of her book.

“At Lefleur’s Bluff, there are two museums, of course, the Museum of Natural Science, the Children’s Museum, a huge playground area, but it’s also 305 acres of green space in the center of Jackson,” she said.

Where else will you find a two-headed snake?

The criteria are simple, entries must be local or locally owned, interesting, engaging.

“We did this in four months,” she said. “I really needed a year, but we made it happen, and I’m really, really, really proud of it.”

Make a stop in Midtown, and you’ll find that the ancient tradition of stained glass is alive and colorful at Pearl River Glass. Fondren is good for more than a few pages, from Campbell’s Bakery, to the iconic counter at Brent’s Drug’s, to the Wonderlab, where local artists have their workspaces. There you can see a giant beer can made of beer cans, or a geodesic dome constructed from re-purposed wooden coffee stirrers.

“There is so much to this city, and I think so many of us live in our own bubble, that we don’t really explore outside our usual routes, our usual haunts, the places we like to go,” she said.

Natalie says her book is moving quite well.

Amazon will always have it. Many of the things mentioned in the book are free or will cost you less than $20.