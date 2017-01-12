2017 Tony Awards show returning to Radio City Music Hall

Mark Kennedy, Entertainment Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, the cast of "Jersey Boys" performs at the 69th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, that the telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, the show’s long preferred home because of its size and proximity to Broadway. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
FILE PHOTO - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, the cast of "Jersey Boys" performs at the 69th annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, that the telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, the show’s long preferred home because of its size and proximity to Broadway. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – The Tony Awards are going back to their old – and much larger – stomping grounds.

The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League said Thursday that the telecast on June 11 will originate from the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall, the show’s long preferred home because of its size and proximity to Broadway.

Last year, the Tony Awards were held at the 2,900-seat Beacon Theatre on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, where the Tonys were also handed out in 2011-12.

Radio City seemed to be out of the question because MSG Entertainment had said it wanted to use the theater each summer for its annual “New York Spectacular.” But the company said Thursday it will bring back its summer show, just push it back a little to start June 30.

FILE PHOTO – In this June 7, 2016, file photo, dancers from the Radio City Rockettes promote their "New York Spectacular" show by performing on the marquee of Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Radio City Rockettes have been signed on to dance at President-elect Donald Trump¹s inauguration next month. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE PHOTO – In this June 7, 2016, file photo, dancers from the Radio City Rockettes promote their “New York Spectacular” show by performing on the marquee of Radio City Music Hall in New York. The Radio City Rockettes have been signed on to dance at President-elect Donald Trump¹s inauguration next month. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s