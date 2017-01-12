A Wise Hire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tim Wise is in his 18th season as the head men’s basketball coach at Millsaps, but this season his son is on the coaching staff as a student assistant.

Luke, who is a junior, transferred to Millsaps after two years at Davidson. He was a manager with the Wildcats basketball team and says the idea of joining his dad’s staff with the Majors happened organically.

Click the video above to watch the story on how this father and son duo is working together and how working in basketball is affecting Luke’s plans for the future.