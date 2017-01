JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Power went out for some Entergy customers in Jackson Thursday.

A spokesperson for the company tells WJTV that the outage started a little after 12:30 p.m. About 300 customers were affected. Crews found a downed wire which caused the issue.

The outages were reported along Lynch Street in Jackson.

Entergy officials said they restored power to abut 36 customers so far. Crews are working to fix the issue for others in the area.