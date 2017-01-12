Canton couple facing child abuse and neglect charges

Published:
Left to Right: Holiday, Leonard
Left to Right: Holiday, Leonard

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Canton couple is jailed and facing charges in a child abuse case.

According to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Warren Strain, 30-year-old Anthony Holiday and 32-year-old Latasha Leonard went to court for their initial appearance Thursday. They are facing felony charges of child abuse and neglect.

Strain did not go into details about the case, but sad it is one of the worse cases some of the investigators had ever seen.

Bond is set at $1 million for Holiday and Leonard.

