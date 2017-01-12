City of Brookhaven under boil water advisory

Water samples show presence E. coli and total coliform bacteria

By Published:
Boil water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Brookhaven is under a boil water advisory after water samples show the presence of E.coli and Total Coliform bacteria.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said the advisory is for all customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Brookhaven water supply located in Lincoln County. This affects more than 12,500 customers.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

This precaution will last at least two full days, and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

Get more information about the advisory on MSDH’s website.

