|Question, comment, or news tip? Our main desk is happy to take your call and direct you to the appropriate department.
Our station phone number is:
Our address is:
|Newsroom, Programming,
and Community:
|If you have comments or questions about our on-air programming or news shows,
feel free to contact us.
Phone: 601.372.6311
E-mail:
|News Tipline
|If you see news developing, call the WJTV News Tipline at: 601.372.6311 or
Email the News Desk
|Weather
|Report breaking weather conditions to the Storm Team 12 Weather Team.
Email the Storm Team 12.
|Sports
|Want to report a sports or athletic-related event or story idea?
Email the WJTV 12 Sports.
|Jobs & Internships
|Looking for a career in broadcasting? Want to intern at WJTV 12? Check out our job listings for more information.
|EEO Public Filings
|Current Public File Report
|Children’s Program
|Email Jackie McDonald.
|Departments
|General Manager
Email Jay Huizenga
News Director
Creative Services Director
Chief Engineer
Director of Revenue
Sales Manager
Sales Manager
Digital Sales Manager
|Website
|If you have any comments or suggestions regarding WJTV.com, please send an e-mail to our Web staff.