Dollar General in Bolton robbed

Photo: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office
Photo: Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office

 

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General in Bolton on Sunday.

According to Major Pete Luke of the sheriff’s department, two people went into the store, and one of the robbers was armed with a handgun.

The robber pointed the gun at the clerk, and the other robber punched the clerk in the face.

The suspects took the cash register box, but there was no money inside of it, Luke said. Several packages of cigarettes were stolen.

Anyone with information about the robbery, contact the sheriff’s department at 601-974-2900.

