Early morning fire at apartments on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The cause of an early morning house fire is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a residence located at 150 Woody Drive in Jackson. JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says that firefighters responded and were on the scene at 5:03am. The fire was reported under control at 5:29am.

Units are still on the scene conducting a secondary search of the scene and making certain that the blaze does not reignite.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Woman Shoots at Possible Intruder