Early morning fire at apartments on Woody Drive in Jackson

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV
Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The cause of an early morning house fire is under investigation.

The fire broke out at a residence located at 150 Woody Drive in Jackson.  JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says that firefighters responded and were on the scene at 5:03am.  The fire was reported under control at 5:29am.

Units are still on the scene conducting a secondary search of the scene and making certain that the blaze does not reignite.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

WJTV Photo
WJTV Photo

Woman Shoots at Possible Intruder

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s