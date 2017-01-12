Family escapes house fire in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Mississippi (WJTV) A family of five is recovering after their home caught fire this morning.

Ridgeland Fire Chief Matthew Bailey says they received the call about a house fire on the 600 block of Winter Ridge Place, in the Wendover subdivision, at approximately 5:30am.

Family members safely got out of the home and are said to be ok.

The fire burned mostly the garage but did spread to the home which is connected. Chief Bailey says that the car in the garage was destroyed by the fire. The house may not be a total loss, he says, but there is water and smoke damage.

A cause of the fire has not yet been officially determined.