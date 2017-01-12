Hearing set for man charged in Greenville church burning

WJTV and Emily Wagster Pettus, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
greenville-church-fire-andrew-mcclinton

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A court hearing is set for a Mississippi man charged in the burning of a black church that was spray-painted with “Vote Trump.”

Andrew McClinton has been jailed under $250,000 bond since being arrested Dec. 21 and charged with first degree arson of a place of worship.

He’s accused of setting fire to Hopewell Missionary Baptist church, where he was a member. The Greenville church was burned and vandalized a week before the presidential election.

During a preliminary hearing Thursday, a public defender could request a bond reduction. A municipal judge could hear evidence and decide whether to send the case to a grand jury.

McClinton, who lives in the Greenville suburb of Leland, spent several years in prison in Mississippi on convictions of armed robbery and other crimes.

[EDITOR’s NOTE: At this time police say they are still investigating to determine who spray-painted the words “Vote Trump” on the side of the church.  It is still not known whether the vandalism and arson are related.]

 

