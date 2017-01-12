JPD officer involved in accident near Valley North Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson police officer was involved in an accident Thursday morning.

It accident happened in the area of Valley North Boulevard.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the officer is being taken to the hospital.

When our crews arrived to the scene, the wrecked cruiser had already been towed. Other officers were still on Valley North Boulevard.

No other details about the accident have been released.

We’re working to get more information about the incident. We will provide updates on this story as we get them.