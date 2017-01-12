JPD officer involved in accident near Valley North Boulevard

By Published: Updated:
Photo: JPD
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson police officer was involved in an accident Thursday morning.

It accident happened in the area of Valley North Boulevard.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, the officer is being taken to the hospital.

When our crews arrived to the scene, the wrecked cruiser had already been towed. Other officers were still on Valley North Boulevard.

No other details about the accident have been released.

We’re working to get more information about the incident. We will provide updates on this story as we get them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s