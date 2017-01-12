MLK Day parade in Jackson set for January 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.

For the first time, the parade will be led by the Jackson State Band this year. The grand marshals are several local on-air personalities including WJTV’s Byron Brown.

This year’s theme is “Reflections of Dr. King’s Dream in 2017”. The parade will be held on January 14.

The line-up for the parade will be gin at 8:30 a.m. at Brinkley Middle on Albermarle Road off Ridgeway Street. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on the Freedom Corner, which is at the intersection of MLK Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard.

Another new addition, there will also be an opera concert held Saturday night in King’s honor. Award winning singer Deanna Tisdale will perform at Tougaloo College, a place where Dr. King spoke during the Civil Rights Movement. The concert is free.