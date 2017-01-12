MS Blood Services in critical need of blood donations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Blood Services Center is begging the public to donate.

Donations are so low that the center is considering this a crisis. WJTV crews went to the center Thursday and saw empty shelves. Leaders say they often struggle during the holiday months, however they believe things only got worse this year because of the weather we have been experiencing.

They have put up digital billbaords across the metro asking anyone who can to donate.

“Literally shelves empty because of the hustle and bustle of the holidays,” said Merle Eldridge. “It’s hard to get people in this time of year and then the weather compounded what was already a really bad situation so we are really begging donuts to come out and save a life.”

CRISIS LEVEL INVENTORY – Hospitals now considering postponing surgeries. Several blood type shelves are literally empty. PLEASE DONATE! pic.twitter.com/KNCIV2qmaL — MississippiBloodSrvc (@MSBloodServices) January 11, 2017