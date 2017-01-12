Overturned tractor trailer near Industrial Drive and Gluckstadt Road in Madison

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV
Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

MADISON, Mississippi (WJTV) Authorities are clearing the scene of an overturned tractor trailer near Industrial Drive and Gluckstadt Road in Madison.

Some residual traffic delays are being reported in the area.  Drivers are advised to use extra caution as emergency personnel are actively working the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.  This is a developing story.  WJTV is on the scene.  We will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

 

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi news:

Download the WJTV News App from the App Store

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s