MADISON, Mississippi (WJTV) Authorities are clearing the scene of an overturned tractor trailer near Industrial Drive and Gluckstadt Road in Madison.

Some residual traffic delays are being reported in the area. Drivers are advised to use extra caution as emergency personnel are actively working the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. This is a developing story. WJTV is on the scene. We will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

