Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee seeking reelection

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee is seeking reelection.

He made the announcement Thursday afternoon at Ridgeland High School during a news conference.

McGee said he wants to continue to Ridgeland’s community.

He said the city is growing stronger every year thanks to the efforts of so many citizens who care about our community. He said he wants to continue to help the city grow.

“Under my guidance, City of Ridgeland has been a model in planned development, and in creation of long-term plans to meet future requirements of services and resources in all facets of the City. My vision included state of the art recreational facilities including multi-use trails and outstanding parks, top rated schools, and building Highland Colony Parkway and creating an environment that would nurture businesses and families in a cohesive, planned development of locally owned business as well as corporate headquarters. Today, Highland Colony Parkway is unlike any development found in the Southeastern United States. Our Comprehensive Long Term Plans are organic plans that are evaluated and updated systematically to ensure our ability to budget and implement projects that ensure a safe city with a viable infrastructure.”

Get more information about his campaign on his website.