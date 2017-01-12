School bus carrying 32 elementary students overturns in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus carrying more than 30 students overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

There were 32 Sutherland Elementary School students on the bus, an update to earlier reports from Virginia State Police (VSP) that said 23 were on board.

“Only one student complained of an injury, but all are being transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure,” VSP said. “The bus driver, an adult male, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.”

Ten students were taken to VCU Medical Center, seven to Chippenham Hospital, four to Southside Regional Medical Center, at least four to John Randolph Medical Center and four to Johnston-Willis Hospital.

All of the students are reportedly doing well with only minor bumps and bruises but no major injuries.

Ambulances also responded from Colonial Heights, Chesterfield County, and Ettrick Matoaca Rescue.

“They were visibly upset. They’re young and of course we had some medics comforting them and police officers comforting them,” said Dennis Hale, Chief of Fire and EMS Dinwiddie. “We had moved about 20 kids inside just to get them away from what’s going on. They’re upset but to be really honest with you, they did really well.”

An alert call was sent out to parents at Sutherland Elementary following the crash.

According to VSP, the bus was traveling south on Ferndale Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment of snow, crossed over Pinecroft Road and overturned onto its side in the ditch.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.