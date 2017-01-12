Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Madison County Wednesday night.

According to Heath Hall of the Madison County, Sheriff’s Department said the plane was having some trouble and landed on a private airstrip.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 210 aircraft landed safely at Supplejack Airport in Canton. The pilot reported losing engine power.

The FAA said flight departed from Tulsa International Airport in Oklahoma and was headed to Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Panama City, FL. They are still investigating.

Hall said the pilot was not injured.