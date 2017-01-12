Tire shop on Raymond Road burglarized

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A tire shop on Raymond Road is broken into, but the owner tells WJTV the burglars weren’t able to get anything.

The burglary happened at the AAA Tire Shop. Surveillance video shows the incident on camera.

“They tried to steal, but they weren’t able to accomplish what they were trying to steal,” Larry Dupree said, owner of the shop. “But all my merchandise is on the side of the building. We try to give to the community. We give a lot. We have a low price for tires. We try to help anybody. Come up, show the money, we make sure you leave here rolling instead of walking.”

If you know the person who is responsible for the break-in, contact Jackson Police.