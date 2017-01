JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Alcorn State’s 16-point lead had vanished thanks to a 15-1 run from Jackson State, Marquis Vance said he knew he had to hit a big shot.

He did with a late three and showed off his versatility throughout a 63-50 win for the Braves. Vance tied as the top scorer in the game with 16 points while scoring from multiple areas of the floor.

Click the video above to hear why Montez Robinson thinks maybe no one else in the SWAC has a player like Vance.