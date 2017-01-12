Vicksburg Police arrest 1 for possession of meth, cocaine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police arrest a man on several charges, including possession drugs

Police said 40-year-old Alvis Christon is charged with possession of meth and possession of cocaine.

Authorities said around 3 p.m. Wednesday, he was picked up at Kar-Kleen for having a warrant from the district attorney’s office. When they took him into custody, Christon allegedly had drugs in his possession. Officers found 10 grams of meth and two grams of cocaine.

He is being held without bond at the Warren County jail as he waits for his initial court appearance.