WJTV 12 story leads wanted Madison County fugitive to turn himself in

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A wanted fugitive is off the streets and he was captured after he turned himself in to WJTV.

Anthony Moore, who goes by the name “Pony Boy” of Canton was just featured Tuesday, and his friend called WJTV’s Byron Brown to arrange the pickup.

The 32 -year-old said he wanted to do the right thing after friends saw him featured on WJTV 12.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said he was wanted for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Moore says he knows he messed up by having a weapon, but that he lived on a bad side of town and wanted to protect himself.

“The reason I’m turning myself is because I had a phone call yesterday evening stating they came here asking my mom questions, and they also went to another relative’s house, and I want everybody to know I’m not out here trying to hide or use my mom or relatives to hide or anything like that,” he said. “I just wanted some extra time to spend with my kids because of a situation with DHS.”

Moore said he’s trying to correct his mistakes and that’s why he called WJTV to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Moore says he just wanted to make sure his capture went without incident.

“Channel 12 is the best metro station, and everybody’s eyes is turned in on it with everything that’s going on. Just in case anything happens that shouldn’t happen with me getting out of line or them getting out of line I just want to make sure that both parties are covered.”

Moore was booked into the Madison County jail and is expected to have his first court appearance Thursday.