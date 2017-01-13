13-year-old facing sexual battery, kidnapping charges; Victim 4 years old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A teenager is jailed on sexual battery and kidnapping charges in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police Commander Tyree Jones, the victim is 4 years old.

13-year-old Jayveonne Price was arrested on Wednesday. He is being charged as an adult.

Police said the alleged incident happened on January 10.

His bond was denied by a judge. He is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

