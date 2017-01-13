Man’s body found near Jackson State University

WJTV Published: Updated:
WJTV Photo
WJTV Photo

UPDATE: 01/13/2017 7:06am Police have blocked off Minerva Street after shell casings were found there.

Body found University and Lynch Street 01132017 Jackson, Mississippi

 

UPDATE: 01/13/2017 6:16am  JPD says that the body discovered belongs to an as-yet unidentified black male who was shot.  Investigators are working a secondary crime scene in the immediate area.  A homicide investigation is underway:

 

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road near University Boulevard and Lynch Street.

That location is near Jackson State University and Battlefield Park.

Jackson Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.

 

 

WJTV has a crew en route to the scene.

 

 

 

