Man’s body found near Jackson State University

UPDATE: 01/13/2017 7:06am Police have blocked off Minerva Street after shell casings were found there.

Body found University and Lynch Street 01132017 Jackson, Mississippi Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV WJTV Photo

UPDATE: 01/13/2017 6:16am JPD says that the body discovered belongs to an as-yet unidentified black male who was shot. Investigators are working a secondary crime scene in the immediate area. A homicide investigation is underway:

Unidentified BM subject shot. Investigators are also working a secondary crime scene. Homicide investigation is underway. More info to come. https://t.co/kcEuPdZ1O6 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 13, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Jackson Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the road near University Boulevard and Lynch Street.

That location is near Jackson State University and Battlefield Park.

Jackson Police say the cause of death is unknown at this time.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.

JPD investigating deceased person on the side of the road near University Blvd./Lynch St. Cause of death is unk. More info to come. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 13, 2017

