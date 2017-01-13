Drugs found during traffic stop in Hinds County; 3 arrested

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies arrested three people from Georgia during a traffic stop after they found drugs in the car.

Deputies said 23-year-old Shauntierra Freeman, 34-year-old Ellis Lowe, and 32-year-old Victor Lowe were taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

Authorities said the pulled over a vehicle on I-20 near Edwards around 5 a.m. Friday.

Freeman was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm. She was driving the car.

Deputies said Victor Lowe was wanted in Georga for felony charges of distributing cocaine. He was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm.

Ellis Lowe was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies recovered oxycodone and ecstasy tablets in the car as well.

