Inmate sentenced for rioting in federal prison

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — An inmate is sentenced for participating in a riot that happened in 2012.

37-year-old Juan Geraldo Arredondo was sentenced to 120 months in prison for his participation in a prison riot which took place at the Adams County Correctional Facility on May 20, 2012, according to U.S. Attorney Gregory. Davis.

Geraldo was also ordered to pay restitution jointly and severally of $1,382,313.

Geraldo is originally from Parral, Mexico. He is subject to deportation following his release from prison.

During the riot, prison fences were destroyed, windows were broken, prison property was stolen, hostages were taken, correctional officers were assaulted, and one corrections officer was killed.

Geraldo is the twenty-fourth and final defendant to be sentenced in this case.

“Federal inmates are protected by the constitution from cruel and unusual punishment within correctional facilities, but when they riot inside one of these facilities, it poses a risk to those sworn to protect them and to our society as a whole,” said Christopher Freeze, special agent in charge of the FBI in Mississippi. “Almost five years ago, Corrections Officer Catlin Carithers had his life taken while trying to protect others. As this case draws to an end, we hope the sentences of the 24 individuals involved in this riot sends a strong message to those who are incarcerated: rioting is unacceptable, murder is unconscionable and consequences are significant.”