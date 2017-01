JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State University honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with its annual MLK Birthday Convocation.

The keynote speaker was Cheryl Brown Henderson, one of the three daughters of the late Rev. Oliver Brown. Brown and 12 other parents filed suit on behalf of their children against the local Board of Education in 1950.

The case became known as Brown vs. The Board of Education.

The ceremony was held at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on JSU’s campus.

This Friday, join Jackson State University and the @MWalkerCenter as we celebrate the life and legacy of #DrKing. pic.twitter.com/g6mHhAxFNB — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) January 11, 2017