Law enforcement, local leaders join for prayer meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State and local leaders gathered Friday for a pray meeting.

It was held at the Jackson Police Department’s Headquarters. Jackson police and firefighters gathered together along with Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

“In the last 29 years I’ve seen people who get shot ten or eleven times and are still walking around today and I’ve seen somebody get shot in the leg and die. There’s no logic to it. You must submit to the one that has the power over life and death and that’s what we are doing today,” said Chief Lee Vance.

