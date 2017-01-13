Pickens shooting suspect appears in court; Bond set at $150K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The man charged in a Pickens shooting that left a 19-year-old injured appeared in court this week.

According to Pickens Chief Joe Davis, a judge set Daroddrick Boyd’s bond at $150,000. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony malicious mischief.

On December 3, Crystale Lewis was shot multiple times at the Caffey Apartments.Lewis was hit badly in her arm, leg and grazed on her stomach, but we’re told she was alert enough to tell investigators what happened.

The victim’s mom told WJTV hat she got a call that her daughter was hurt and that her friend was driving her to the hospital. Yazoo County authorities said an ambulance picked Lewis up on I-55 South.

Deputies in Union County arrested Boyd on December 16 at a home in New Albany.

Boyd’s case will be turned over to a grand jury.